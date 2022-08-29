How to change the voice of the Siri assistant on Apple iPhones

- Advertisement -

change-the-voice-of-the-Siri- -on.jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="How to change the voice of the Siri assistant on ">

It’s not the most useful voice assistant on the market, but its usability is pretty good. We are talking about Apple’s Siri. Other options like Alexa or the one offered by Google are better today. But this does not mean that if you have a iPhone do not use the function it offers. If you’ve grown tired of his voice, here’s how you can change it.

You must be very clear that this possibility is not active in all regions, since in some there is only the default voice that includes the voice assistant. But, if Apple has decided to offer others, you can perform the Voice change in a basic wayso simple and, in addition, you can even choose between different accents so that you hear exactly what suits your tastes.

Steps to change Siri’s voice on your iPhone phone

- Advertisement -

Obviously, all the steps that we are going to take are followed with options that are officers from Apple, so you can be sure that the voice assistant does not lose its usefulness and, furthermore, that the smartphone does not suffer any damage in its operation. In addition, in just a few minutes you can perform all the necessary actions in iOS to modify how Siri sounds.

Open the Settings app on the iPhone by tapping the icon with the same name as in the app list.

The next thing you have to do in the list that you see on the screen is to select the Siri and Search section. Among the options in the new window you see is one called Siri Voice. Click on it.

If there are options to choose both voices and accents, you will see them on the new screen that you will see. Select one of the ones you will see and try to see if it is the one that fits what you want (both in Variety and in Voice). When locating what you like, just leave it checked.

This done, you are done.

pexels

As you can see, everything is really easy, since there are few steps that you have to see and none of them is dangerous. It is important, as we indicated before, that you bear in mind that for some languages ​​there are no more voices than the basic one that the voice assistant that is included in the iPhone has. By the way, performing this action produces a synchronization for all devices that are registered in iCloud. Therefore, it makes the job much easier for this to happen.

>