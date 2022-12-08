Uber and Motional launch a fleet of self-driving cars in Las Vegas, USA

Uber launched in Las Vegas, in the United States, the application-based travel service using autonomous vehicles from the automaker Hyundai, focusing on offering premium experience to users through robotaxis. This novelty was launched by the company in partnership with Motional, covering delivery through Eats and rides with passengers. According to information, initially trips will have a face-to-face driver until the stable and official launch of the feature happens in 2023🇧🇷 “Today, Motional becomes the first AV company to realize all-electric autonomous travel on the Uber network for public riders,” said Motional Vice President Akshay Jaising.

This launch is part of a non-exclusive 10-year agreement signed between Uber and Motional for autonomous vehicles in app transport. As with other tests carried out by the US company, this one should also be expanded to more regions soon – Los Angeles should be the second city to receive the fleet of autonomous vehicles. - Advertisement - The autonomous vehicle modality will be made available to some people before the trip is confirmed, so the user can decide whether he wants to travel in an autonomous or traditional car. In the case of the driverless option, the car used will be the Hyundai Ioniq 5, a high-performance electric model.

For now, there is no information about the availability of the novelty in countries other than the United States, however, it is likely that this technology will take time to arrive in Europe considering the country’s legislation.

