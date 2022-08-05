Twitter will turn Spaces into “themed radios”

- Advertisement -

Twitter is developing an update to Spaces, its voice chat rooms, in the style of the popular Clubhouse social network. Although Twitter has confirmed that it will launch a profound renovation of its Spaces, the company has not detailed what the changes that it will apply will consist of.

One of the novelties of Espacios could be the thematic stations or channels of audio content

However, the filtering of some screenshots of the preliminary versions of the application, still in the testing phase, allow us to see what they seem to be. audio stations in addition to a personalized catalog of audio content.

The new spaces would allow organize voice chat rooms thematically, grouping channels of, for example, music or sports. These channels would be represented on the basis of color cards with images from the programs, and would include a section called “Your daily selection” that would include a compilation of programs that could be played with just one click.

After confirming that it is working on its development, Twitter has ensured that an official presentation will take place when the time of launch arrives, although no date has been advanced.

Regarding some of the leaked images, Twitter points out that they correspond to the initial stages of the change that is taking place and that they are inappropriate and not very faithful to the reality of the new features that will be added to the social network.

What seems to be noticed is that the Spaces would allow the creators of the audio programs to label of the same with three labels to select from a list of topics, something that will allow users to find in a simpler way those contents of their interest, without having to depend solely on the title, which sometimes may not offer a clear orientation on the subject of its content.