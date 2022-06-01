Twitter could enable notifications to track search terms

The Twitter team is developing a new dynamic that will allow you to receive notifications about new tweets related to a search. Yes, a dynamic similar to what we found in TweetDeck.

Although this is a feature in development, we already know some details of this feature that Twitter plans to add to the app. We tell you what it is.

New Twitter feature to follow search terms

Twitter could make it easier to track a search term that interests us without having to constantly search to stay up to date. This would follow a similar dynamic to TwetDeck, which allows you to automatically create a new column with any search term, and then turn on notifications.

Twitter’s proposal would be more direct, giving users the option to turn on notifications for that search they want to track, as 9to5Google mentions.

At the moment, this new dynamic is still in process, so you won’t find it in the Twitter app. However, thanks to the screenshots you shared Dylan Rousewe can get an idea how this Twitter proposal can work.

This new system is found under an option called “Search Subscribe” that appears when we perform a search in the app. We will see a bell icon that allows us to “subscribe” to the search results to receive notifications of new tweets related to that term.

What is not clear is if the notifications will be grouped to be displayed in a certain period of time, or if they will be displayed in real time. In that case, it would be pretty annoying to get notified every time a new viral search term tweet arrives, so how Twitter plans to handle this dynamic remains to be seen.

And we also don’t know if this new feature will be open to all users or will be one of the premium features for Twitter Blue subscribers.