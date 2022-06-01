The WhatsApp Business paid subscription will allow you to have a personalized cover image

Support for a maximum of up to 10 devices and a simple contact web address, this is what we have known so far of the new optional subscription plan that WhatsApp Business will bring to companiesbut we were wondering what other elements the messaging platform, owned by Meta Platforms, will integrate so that companies find it more attractive to bet on this new optional subscription plan to be in contact with their customers.

Well, now we have it clearer. And it is that WABetaInfo brings us today one more element that will become part of the new subscription plan, although it is still logical to think that the list of additional elements will grow over time.



According to the specialized WhatsApp medium, the other element that companies that opt ​​for the optional paid subscription plan will have is the possibility of having a personalized cover image that allows them to better identify themselves with their clients and differentiate themselves from other companies.

Note that it is a possibility that is still under development, having now been found in WhatsApp beta for the desktop, although a couple of months ago WhatsApp Business for iOS was also found.

In the case of Android, this feature is currently also in the development phase, according to the aforementioned medium. Regarding its arrival now in the WhatsApp beta version for the desktop, at the moment it is not functional at all, and it is necessary to wait to know its dynamics on this platform to know the possible differences with respect to the one it will have on mobile devices. , if there are any differences, as has happened with other functions.

We will have to wait for this feature to continue to advance over time, and perhaps we can also discover what other elements, still not appearing, the new payment plan will bring for companies that want to stand out.

It should be clear that companies that opt ​​for the free WhatsApp Business option will not be able to have a personalized cover image, so those that opt ​​for a stronger commercial identity sign could be more clear about opting for the subscription plan. instead of the free standard option.

Be that as it may, it will be a matter of waiting for the news count to continue, being more than possible that once the time has come, WhatsApp will provide all the possible information for interested companies.