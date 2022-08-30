This is the design of the AMD Radeon RX 7000

- Advertisement -

AMD has taken advantage of the Ryzen 7000 presentation event to show the final that the RX 7000 will have, its next generation of graphics cards based on the RDNA3 architecture, which will also launch later this year. As we can see in the cover image, we have interesting changes compared to the original design of the Radeon RX 6000.

The first thing that becomes clear is that the model in the image it is high end, we only have to look at the size of the aluminum radiator and the bulky cooling system it incorporates. And speaking of cooling, so that working temperatures are not a problem, the reference design of the Radeon RX 7000 will have three fansat least in its most powerful models.



On the contrary, the models framed in the upper-middle range and mid-range should have a more discreet cooling system, that is, with a radiator less bulky and with two fans, something similar to what we saw in the Radeon RX 6700 XT. This has a very simple explanation, and it is that the heat dissipation needs of these ranges are lower than those of the high range.

There is no doubt that the design of the Radeon RX 7000 have things in common with the original Radeon RX 6000, like the huge radiator and triple fan setup, but we also see big changes like the completely black finish with silver nuances and the white LED lighting. The latter is very curious, since until now AMD had been using the color red to give a distinctive touch to its graphics. It is totally normal, since the Radeon series has always been identified with said color.

Unfortunately we cannot get anything clear from the picture on a technical level, since AMD has not even shown the power connectors. During the demonstration the Sunnyvale company ran the expected Lies of P under a Radeon RX 7000 with RDNA3 GPU and a Ryzen 9 7950X, and said the performance was “incredible”. This game ran 4K resolution with all graphic settings maxed out.



I think it is likely that what we see in the cover image is the Radeon RX 7900 XT or 7950 XT, the new top of the range from AMD for the graphics sector that will be based on the Navi 31 GPU and that, according to the latest information, I could count on 12,228 shaders and 24 GB of GDDR6 memory. Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, confirmed that this new generation of graphics cards will be ready for end of this year. We do not have more details, so right now we can only wait for AMD to decide to give more clues.