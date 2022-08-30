AR/VR Headset: Is the trademark registration ready?

- Advertisement -

Apple could be about to finally launch the speculated AR/VR , at least this is indicated by the new listings. All in favor of analyzing the possibilities regarding marketing regarding this device. For example: “Reality Processor”, “Reality Pro” or even “Reality One”.

AR/VR headset coming soon?

The fictitious Apple companies that are used in its history to register the brand names are in the process of the files for the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Costa Rica, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. reports Bloomberg. This method is quite common for Apple to maintain discretion in the names of its products. Shell companies allow many options upon for services or even software that they do not yet advertise.

At the moment there are rumors that indicate the plans of the Cupertino company to name “realityOS” to the operating system that will integrate the augmented and virtual reality headset. So arguably “Reality One” might be a much more suitable option for the potential name of the AR/VR headset.

Among some other registered titles are “Reality Processor”, perhaps reminiscent of the chip that integrates the headset. Meanwhile, Apple states that it is still planning whether to use Apple Silicon’s M2 chip that has 16 GB of RAM in its AR/VR headset. Although Bloomberg mentions how the company may need to use much more powerful graphics that improve the experience.

The launch of Apple’s AR/VR headset would be coming as soon as January 2023. This would be a high-end device, possibly reaching a price of $3,000. Both Bloomberg and renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo agree on the work the company is doing on the development of the second generation of the device. This second version would be less expensive and with changes that would make it lighter, which is expected before the end of the decade.

A few months ago, in May, Apple’s AR/VR headset was al presented, if only to the board of directors. This could imply how much the company completed the product. The supposed operating system, realityOS, should then introduce better AR/VR experiences, such as Apple Maps and FaceTime with Memojis.