Two impressive electric bikes for less than 1,000 euros, with discounts and coupons.

Summer is over and school, university, work begins… and nothing like an bike to move around the city.

From GOGOBEST they have made some important on several of their novelties, and today I present two of them that are very attractive.

AVAKA R1

This bike stands out for its 250W power and its 36V 9Ah lithium battery, reaching 80 km of autonomy in assisted mode.

It’s a technological marvel in its field, with a lightweight brushless motor and gear design that improves conversion rate by increasing energy efficiency.

18650 lithium battery is hidden inside the frame, waterproof and dustproof. The entire design of the structure is eye-catching, and they have thought to make it a light and elegant set.

The wheel, 700*32C, is suitable for all roads, and it has anti-slip and anti-shake functions. In it we find the ZOOM disc brake from Taiwan, a dual system of front and rear disc brakes, with rapid heat dissipation, and also has an emergency brake to brake efficiently and smoothly.

The front fork suspension system effectively reduces shock and responds to varying road conditions.

As far as gearing is concerned, it’s 7-speed, an imported system, from Shimano, with custom aluminum alloy and a 52T sprocket.

Added to this, it has double stands, making it easy to park on the side of the road.

For information management, it has a high-definition liquid crystal display, where speed, power, mileage, gear position, driving time, status information and real-time view are displayed.



It is available at gogobest from 1099.99 to 979.99, with a discount of 120 using the code H6N115.

Niubility b20

If you are looking for something even cheaper, Gogobest presents the Niubility B20, an electric city bike that goes from 599.99 to 569.99, with a 5% discount using the code F7WQ68.

Available at this link, it has a 350W brushless motor, with good stability and low loss.

It reaches 25 km/h, and has a folding design that makes it especially practical for use in the city. It has good performance, smooth surface, compact structure and good wear resistance.

Folded it occupies only 78*35*65 cm.



The battery is removable, 36V 10.4Ah, totally waterproof and dust resistant. It can reach a range of 50 KM, and charges in about 4 to 6 hours.

The tires are 20*1.95 inches, ideal for urban roads, non-slip and wear-resistant wheel surface.



It has the same braking system as the previous model, and speed, power, mileage, gear position, driving time and status information are also displayed on the high-definition liquid crystal display. The speed system has three driving modes, low, medium and high, which can be changed at any time.

The 7-speed derailleur is also Shimano.

Two good options to start the course off on the right foot.