The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 is updated, these are its great and new improvements

The expected Xiaomi Smartband 8 has received a new and important update which, among other things, significantly improves its performance. We show you the advances that reach the smart bracelet that is the reference in the current market.

Although we still do not have an exact date for its global launch and availability in Spain, the arrival of an update is always positive because it can be enjoyed quickly in the model that is purchased once it is put on sale in our country. One of the things this new firmware does is fix various bugs that some users in China had reported. Therefore, you will not have to suffer from them.

The great that come to the Xiaomi Smart Band 8

Among the most notable advances is that synchronization problems with iOS devices are a thing of the past. There were not a few users who had complained on a recurring basis regarding the failures that occurred when using the bracelet with the iPhone. And, luckily, this update for the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 -which is version 1.2.138- fixes this.

Here we leave you the rest of the fixes and improvements that reach the Xiaomi wearable accessory in this update (the list is included in the publication that the company itself has provided):

Fixed issues related to system stability.

Progress in the optimization and operation of the device’s vibration system.

Significant improvement in the accuracy of the physical monitoring algorithm and measurement of parameters related to daily sports activity (this is effective in all types of activities).

Reduced the waiting time to use the music control of the smartphone.

Fixed delay experienced in notifications when pairing the bracelet with an iPhone.

It is important to highlight that the Downloading the new firmware is done directly from the Mi Fitness application, as long as you have Internet access on the phone with which it is synchronized. Once you have the file, the installation is done automatically and without detected errors.

No date buy it in Spain

All these improvements show that the development so that the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 always offers the best possible user experience, and for this, bugs are fixed and new functions are added. Now, as far as Spain is concerned, the launch by the company has yet to take place, something that is supposed to take a long time to happen (since it is not believed that the summer will pass without it being available in our stores). country).

>