The new Sony WH-1000XM5 will present a design change

Being one of the most recognized families of Sony, the WH-1000XM have always been in the highest part of audiophiles and the vast majority of users, being one of the most interesting wireless headphones on the market. Thus, maintaining its essence but taking on a new role, it seems that the new WH-1000XM5 will arrive with a quite remarkable aesthetic design change.

Although at the moment the company has not officially announced these headphones, a few months ago it had been confirmed that the company was preparing successors for the WH-1000XM4, now coming to light the leaking of several commercial images of these next-generation headphones shared by the TechnikNews website.

As we can see, the most notable difference between the WH-1000XM4 and the WH-1000XM5 is that these seconds are presented under a completely new designwith a slightly more sober and elegant aesthetic, with better integrated ear pads and slightly lighter headband. A focus of improvement that never ceases to surprise, given that the previous generation was already known for its great comfort, which could improve even more for long sessions of use.





On the other hand, it also highlights the fact that, in addition to being noticeably thinner, the headband seems to have a more separate connection system from the speakers, eliminating the previous folding system more optimized by a 90 degree turn. In addition, these images also let us see that Sony would have changed the position of the three integrated microphones for active noise cancellation features. Lastly, the latest physical change appears to be the removal of the “Custom” button, which will change on the new headphones to quick access to switch between ANC and Ambient modes.

However, as expected, TechnikNews itself anticipates that the WH-1000XM5 will also have some internal improvements, such as completely new drivers. Although unfortunately at the moment the possible specifications of these headphones are unknown.

Thus, for the moment we can only speculate on its possible arrival price. And it is that the price of the current model, without counting offers and special discounts, would amount to 380 euros, so given its fancier design change and expected updates and improvements, It would not be surprising if the new headphones reach 400 euros of output.