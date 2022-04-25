Marty Morrissey leads stars flocking to Croke Park for ‘spectacular’ Ed Sheeran gigs

Irish stars were among the thousands of revellers to see Ed Sheeran launch his world tour at Croke Park.

With 160,000 fans expected at the Dublin venue last night and Saturday night, the chart topper dubbed the experience as”probably one of my favourite shows I’ve ever played”.

And the gigs certainly went down well with RTE’s GAA commentator Marty Morrissey who said: “Ed Sheeran is some performer.

Read more: X-Factor star Mary Byrne opens up about ‘difficult’ decade and says she cherishes the moment she met Gay Byrne

“What a show tonight in Croke Park. Spectacular to say the least but ultimately a guy with a guitar on his own. That’s some achievement. Fair play to him. Love his songs and loved his show tonight.”

In another post posing alongside Nicky Byrne, he added: “So there we were…the three of us at the Ed Sheeran concert in Croke Park discussing who would win the All -Ireland Football title this year.

“Tyrone’s Conor Meyler and Westlife’s Nicky Byrne. Great to meet my buddies. You made the night lads. And as for Ed Sheeran ….we all thought he was fantastic. Great night in Croke Park.”







(Image: Pic Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins Photos)



Love Island’s Laura Whitmore and husband Iain Stirling were also spotted at GAA headquarters.

Laura, 36, said: “Dublin I love you. Best crowds in the world.

“Been so long since I’d been to Croke Park. Congrats @teddysphotos for a truly epic opening night of the tour. Also big up Tina on the fiddle from @maisiehpeters‘s band [who did a great opening set] Brilliant brilliant live show.”

Love Island’s Greg O’Shea and his Dancing With The Stars pal Jordan Conroy were also in the crowd on Saturday night while RTE 2fm’s Laura Fox attended the show with friends and colleagues.

Marking the first gigs of his three -year world tour, the Irish shows saw Sheeran perform “in the round”, on a stage that was especially designed to have no blind spots for the audience.

The rotating stage offers 360 degree views while fans were also treated to huge firework displays.

After the Dublin gigs, the singer heads to Cork for two dates on April 28 and 29, Limerick on May 5 and 6 before finishing the Irish leg of the tour in Belfast on May 12 and 13.

Read more: Ed Sheeran performs for thousands of fans at Croke Park as music blasts across the city

Read more: Watch: Ed Sheeran soundcheck blares from Croke Park hinting at singer’s setlist