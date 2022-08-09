The best apps to control blood pressure

- Advertisement -

If you have problems, you should know that there are still no mobile apps that allow you to measure your blood pressure, but there are a few that will help you keep track of your blood pressure.

Tracking your blood pressure can reveal several things about your current health status

There are many apps that allow us to take better care of our health. There are apps designed to take care of your physique, others teach you how to lift weights in the gym, and there are even apps that help you get over breakups. But if your problem is blood pressure, you should take a look at the apps that we recommend today.

– Blood Pressure Diary: it serves to create a reliable record, it offers the possibility to enter a daily systolic range, diastolic range and pulse with any additional labels that are relevant. You will see how blood pressure varies depending on the type, such as hypotension, prehypertension, etc.

– AVAX: offers remarkable blood pressure , best of all it provides accurate graphs to know what is happening with a minimum margin of error. It also provides statistics on what could happen in the next few days so that the user can take precautions.

– BPJournal: In addition to making a complete record, it offers the possibility of easily sending blood pressure reports to the person’s doctor by email or printing them to take with them to the next visit. A plus point is that it is very well designed and intuitive.

– Blood Pressure Tracker: is one of the Android apps that can track blood pressure without any hassle. The most important options are at hand to start the activity without wasting time. The same when sharing the results obtained with the doctor.

– BP Watch: here you will configure a reminder so that you do not forget to measure your blood pressure at the time indicated by the doctor. But that’s not all, of course, it will save the results and display useful graphs so you know how you feel.

– CardioJournal: It is very complete, using the systolic, diastolic and pulse range, it will accurately monitor blood pressure levels. Best of all, the reports that the app provides are very easy to understand. It is also used to set reminders.