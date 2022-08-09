HBO Max for iPhone and iPad is updated with important improvements

- Advertisement -

A few moves are coming at Max. We know that Warner is going to merge its multimedia content service with Discovery+ to launch a single platform. Meanwhile, they have just announced the update of the HBO Max app to improve its functionality. As reported through a press release, HBO Max has just received a major update to offer very interesting news, such as support for SharePlay. The HBO Max app solves its main problems As we have indicated, the app is finally going to receive an update that we have been waiting for for months. Especially users who have had performance issues with HBO Max. After the torrent of criticism, Warner Media promised to improve HBO Max to become the best streaming app. HBO Max for Apple TV received its version of this review in April; now it is the turn of the iPhone and the . “We are thrilled to introduce the revamped HBO Max desktop and mobile apps,” said Kamyar Keshmiri, senior vice president of product design, Warner Bros. Discovery Streaming. “The changes give our users more of the features they care about most, along with improved navigation and a more immersive canvas for storytelling, helping them click to play their favorite content faster and with less friction.” In this way, the new version of HBO Max for iPhone and iPad solves the problems with SharePlay, so that users can watch any content available on HBO Max with their friends through different televisions simultaneously. Of course, this interesting tool is only available in the United States at the moment. On the other hand, the American company has just added support for split screen on the iPad. In this way, you can have the HBO Max app open while you work with another application. There are also app stability to reduce crashes. The Shuffle button also arrives and that will allow you to access content randomly so that HBO Max surprises you, as well as compatibility with the iPad in horizontal or vertical format. Finally, regarding the launch of this new version of the application, it should already be available on your iPhone or iPad, so don’t hesitate to update the HBO Max app to get the most out of it and, now that there are no more stability problems , to be able to enjoy the best user experience on this streaming platform. >