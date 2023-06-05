ZTE V70 is announced with 90 Hz AMOLED screen, Dimensity 810 and triple 64 MP cameras

- Advertisement -

ZTE presented this Monday (05) its new bet for the mid-range cell phone segment. The ZTE V70 hits the Chinese market with balanced performance hardware and a large battery to support long periods of use, as well as a discreet look that suggests its focus on corporate applications. The cell phone is equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate and 10-bit color depth. The display has a hole in the upper center area that houses a 16 MP front camera.

At the rear, there is a triple set of cameras represented by the main 64 MP sensor. In addition, there is a wide-angle lens with an 8 MP sensor and a 120º angle of view and a macro lens for captures from a distance of just 3 centimeters with a 5 MP sensor. The ZTE V70 relies on MediaTek's Dimensity 810 platform. Produced with 6-nanometer lithography, this chip features two ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz, in addition to an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Its single memory configuration combines 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage.

To power this hardware, there is a large 5,100 mAh battery with support for 66-watt fast charging. According to the manufacturer, the smartphone is capable of recharging from 0% to 50% in just 15 minutes. Other specifications include its support for NFC, fingerprint reader on the side and the 5G connection.

Technical specifications

6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution

Hole-hole display, 10-bit, 90 Hz refresh rate

Platform MediaTek Dimensity 810

GPU ARM Mali-G57 MC2

8 GB of RAM

256GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 5 MP sensor

5G connection, Dual Band Wi-Fi, NFC, USB-C and P2 input

5,100 mAh battery with 66W charging

Android with MyOS 11.5

Dimensions: 163.9 x 76.2 x 8.3mm

Weight: 192 grams

price and availability

ZTE has not yet announced the price and availability date of the V70, but it is possible that new details will be revealed in the coming days, so keep following the news here at TechSmart.

