Sony WF-1000XM5 headset has new images, bigger battery and more details leaked in certification

Update (03/16/2023) – EB

New images of the Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS headset have been leaked after its charging case was also exposed on the internet. The source is The WalkmanBlog, which obtained photos of the phone through a certification, in which we can see that the new generation of the phone will have a more compact design than the Sony WF-1000XM4. We also noticed that the earcups have a more rounded shape, which should help increase ergonomics so that they fit better in different ear shapes.

The images also reveal that the headset will have an additional microphone that can be dedicated to noise cancellation or to enhance usability during calls and voice assistants. The exterior is all made of shiny plastic, but that could change by the time the final version is released.

There is also a proximity sensor so that the music is automatically paused when you remove the headphones and we note that Sony should opt for charging with two points of contact instead of three. Speaking of charge, it is mentioned that the headphone case will have 230mAh of capacity, an interesting increase compared to the 140mAh of the Sony WF-1000XM4, which also indicates that the new model should have fast charging via USB-C to stay less time. plugged in, plus wireless charging.

Finally, images of the disassembled phone indicate that it may have two drivers, as seen in points 2 and 6 of the side-B image above. This could mean that the Sony WF-1000XM5 should sound more immersive than its predecessor. There is still no date for the launch of the new model, but considering that the WF-1000XM4 was announced in June 2021, if Sony maintains this date we should know more about the WF-1000XM5 in the first half of 2023.

Original article (03/15/2023) Sony WF-1000XM5 in-ear headphones appear in alleged real image

Sony is expected to expand its sound line with the arrival of the wireless headset WF-1000XM5, a model with in-ear format that appeared in supposed real images leaked this Wednesday (15). In addition to the shape that fits into the ear canal, the accessory also has a rounded shape with a discreet and not very innovative look. Keeping the tradition of this line, the WF-1000XM5 should highlight the support for active noise cancellation (ANC, its acronym in English) suppressing external sounds. Rumors this week do not predict the specifications of the wearable, but it does anticipate some interesting details before the official announcement, such as the country of manufacture.

As seen in the photos, a sticker affixed to the charging case confirms that this version has its production centered in China, but without any details related to product availability. The number on the case corresponds to what was found in an FCC certification pointing to the possibility of global launch. Musk suggests Twitter messages should use end-to-end encryption

Certification was approved on February 22, 2023 for a "wireless stereo noise canceling headphone", citing 5V = 230mA on the Sony WF-1000XM5 box. For now, there is still no information on the price and release date, however, it is expected to happen soon considering the recent records.

This model should arrive in Sony’s premium lineup, so notable advances are expected in wearable hardware with powerful drivers and support for high-quality codecs.