Another competitor? Apple may be developing ChatGPT rival AI, says rumor

Another competitor? Apple may be developing ChatGPT rival AI, says rumor

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Another competitor? Apple may be developing ChatGPT rival AI, says rumor
1679002419 another competitor apple may be developing chatgpt rival ai says.jpeg
OpenAI moved the technological market with the launch of ChatGPT, artificial intelligence (AI) that in a few weeks won competitors such as Microsoft Bard, Ernie Bot (Baidu) and LLaMa, from Meta. These companies try to “surf” on the wave of popularity of chatbots by launching solutions that are potentially attractive to the market.

In addition to Meta, Google and Microsoft, recent rumors suggest that Apple may also be investing in the development of its own AI capable of interacting with the user in a similar way to its main rivals. The Cupertino giant has not yet revealed its plans for this segment, but there is speculation about Tim Cook’s plans.

According to a report by The New York Times, Apple recently held an internal event in which it addressed the advancement of artificial intelligence by addressing large language models (LLM), a format that became popular by powering ChatGPT and other recently announced chatbots. , including versions cited above.

This private conference was open to employees working in the Siri division, the company’s voice assistant. This brief meeting may indicate that the US giant intends to enter the chatbot environment, but for now there is no information on when and how this could happen.

Apple logo. (Image: Playback).
