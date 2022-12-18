Samsung mocks Apple, advertising anti-Apple again.

- Advertisement -

samsung He mocks Manzana with their heavy-handed way of promoting their teams. The US branch of the Korean mobile phone giant is known for its scathing announcements against its biggest rival the company that owns the iphone.

samsung has aired several ads in his anti-Apple series ‘On the Fence’, encouraging Apple users to buy a device samsung and pointing out the lack of a foldable iPhone.

Today we talk about the latest provocations. Not long ago, an advertisement for a smartphone Galaxy aimed at brand fun Manzana.

Samsung mocks Apple over and over again.

- Advertisement -

The owner of Galaxy joked that Apple users are always waiting for new features “because that’s what we do.” “We wait“, in all mockery against an alleged employee of the apple company. A man is seen sitting on a fence overlooking a retail store designed to look like an Apple Store.

“Hey, what are you doing up there?” asks an Apple-like employee. “You can’t sit on the fence.” “But on the Samsung side, they have flip phones and epic cameras,” the man answers. His speech attracts another customer from “Manzana” interested in foldable devices, while the alleged Apple employee tries to talk him out of leaving. “We are waiting for all that to come here”explains the employee.

“Why? It’s already there,” replies the potential Samsung customer. “Because that’s what we do. We wait”, says the fake Apple employee.

A character is seen ready to jump over a fence, symbolizing in a not too veiled way the barrier between the ecosystems of Manzana Y samsung. Behind him were users of iphone caricatured, delighted that their comrade questioned the lack of novelty and innovation of Manzana.

- Advertisement -

At the same time, outside the chamber was a world samsung polished and much more attractive. Therefore, the South Korean giant urged consumers not to hesitate and make the change.

Samsung teases Apple with: Human-phones at the World Cup.

In another announcement from a few days ago, samsung mocked Apple’s lack of a foldable iPhone by promoting its Galaxy Z Flip4, bringing life and human characteristics to the phones.

- Advertisement -

These images were posted on Weibo one of the accounts of samsung. foldable phones Galaxy they can be seen as fans in a football stadium, the theme of the 2022 World Cup.

While the Galaxy flip phones clap and wave in the stands, some smartphones that clearly appear iPhones they stand in the audience, sad emoji on their screens as they watch Galaxy flip phones in the sea. The text at the end of the ad reads: “A game without waves is not a complete carnival. It’s time to fold up!”

The latest video, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gives popularity and prestige.

With a new ad, samsung USA has hit the nail on the head again. The protagonist of the Apple store video is still undecided between the two ecosystems.

This time, however, we plunge into the world of samsung. A user of Galaxy Z Flip 4 You can even chat with the protagonist.

His interlocutor tells him that, like him, at that moment he was “undecided between Apple and Samsung”. The protagonist replies that he would like to take the plunge, “But I’m afraid of what my friends think.” To this, the Samsung interlocutor responds with great confidence: “When you introduce your new Galaxy Z Flip 4, people will go crazy. They will never leave you alone.”

The lady hands her the smartphone and, as soon as she takes it, two people from Manzana they get up and tell him that it is a product “cool” and they ask him to see it up close.

This pleases the indecisive character and he finally decides to switch sides. He is now happily in the camp of samsung. He not only discovers folding smartphones, but also makes fans of Manzana.

Also notice that on the Samsung side there are people skating. In the previous announcement, the Apple world seemed much colder and colorless.

The possibility of a foldable smartphone Manzana it is very believable. At the same time, the Californian company would be considering opening the doors of iOS to the competition in the app store and give up some limited features like NFC. In other words, Samsung’s criticism may not last long.

It is not yet clear when he will introduce Manzana a foldable phone to its customers, but we’ve been hearing about a foldable iPhone for a long time, so we can only wait for the reaction of the silent beast (Manzana) and trust in a silent but loud awakening.

Meanwhile, the actual figures show that the market for iphone continues to grow as the active install base for iphone reached an all-time high in the fourth quarter of 2022.