iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro: what is the best option to buy this Christmas

It is more than clear that the investment of buying one of the latest iPhones on the market, even from last year or earlier, It can represent a great expense of money that not all of us are willing to face.

It is based on this reality that users analyze the options to buy phones that are a little cheaper than a few years ago but that turn out to be very good terminals, as are the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro perfectly.

So, if you are thinking of changing your mobile or want to give one this Christmas, below you will find a brief guide with certain factors that will surely They will help you decide if the best option for you right now is the iPhone 11 or the iPhone 11 ProSo let’s go for it.

Design

Although the designs of both mobiles have been quite similar, it is clear that the differences are mainly in the cameras and screens. At first glance, we can see that the iPhone 11 has its two cameras, while the iPhone 11 Pro already turns out to be the first to incorporate the three rear cameras.

We can also see that the iPhone 11 Pro, despite being slightly “better” than the iPhone 11, has a slightly smaller screen compared to the last mentioned (5.8 inches on the iPhone 11 Pro and 6.1 inches on the iPhone eleven). Viewed another way, the iPhone 11 may be below the 11 Pro but the latter turns out to be the smallest.

The batteries

Quite an important point to review regardless of mobile phones. In this case, both mentioned mobiles They don’t make much of a difference in terms of battery life.since they have been 3110 mAh (iPhone 11) and 3046 mAh (iPhone 11 Pro) respectively.

So, knowing that the body of the iPhone 11 Pro is slightly smaller than the regular 11, its battery life will be slightly less than the latter, although that should still be more than enough. so that the mobile battery lasts a whole day of average use.

Now on the 11 side, it has a more robust body due to the size of its battery, which makes it slightly better than the 11 Pro, at the expense of losing quality on the screen due to the dimensions of the battery itself.

The cameras

Last but not least, we come across its famous cameras, an indisputable section that we cannot fail to mention. Now, the reality is that both phones have the same 12 MP Ultra wide-angle and Wide-angle cameras, although it should be noted that the iPhone 11 Pro has one more camera and this has been a telephoto lens with an f/2.0 aperture.

Having said all this, the reality is that if you opt for the photography section of the cameras, the iPhone 11 Pro is the best option, although the iPhone 11 is not far behind.