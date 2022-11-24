Samsung highlights astrophoto and multiple exposure functions of Galaxy S22 cameras

Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 with notable advances in the triple set of rear cameras bringing a primary sensor with a resolution of 50 megapixels, a 12 MP ultrawide lens with f / 2.2 aperture and, finally, a 10 MP telephoto camera (f / 2.4 ; PD), with 3x optical zoom and OIS, plus improved image post-processing. In addition to all the component improvements, the South Korean brand has also brought a professional level of Nightography (“nocturnal photography”, in Portuguese) including optimization for noise reduction and astrophotography, a concept consisting of photos of the night sky from the longest exposure time of the sensor.

According to the company, using the Expert RAW and Camera Assistant applications, it is possible to obtain great results by recording professional-looking images, especially when using the Astrophoto tool that allows stargazers and outdoor enthusiasts to take clear and beautiful pictures of constellations. and activities in the dark sky. - Advertisement - This function can automatically identify constellations, solar systems, solar groups and nebulae from the Artificial Intelligence (AI) system for locating celestial bodies. ” As a result, you’ll get stunning photos of stars that look like they were taken with high-end professional equipment.”, says the brand.

In addition to this mode for shooting the stars, the manufacturer also reinforces the Multiple Exposure feature for shooting multiple images at the same time and using the system to combine the records creating a single outstanding photo. “You can also unleash your creativity and experiment with layering multiple images on top of each other to create amazing abstract photos,” states the brand.

Other highlights: Auto HDR: if you want to get atmospheric pictures without HDR effect, now you can just turn it off

Smooth photos: you can turn on this feature to soften the sharp edges and textures of your photos.

Video recording in Photo mode: You can now disable this feature, which allows you to take a video by pressing the button in Photo mode, preventing you from accidentally recording a video.

Number of shots after timer: you can now automatically take multiple photos in quick succession after the timer counts down. Now, you can also choose how many photos will be taken (1, 3, 5 or 7 photos).

Fastest Shutter: this mode lets you take up to seven photos per second. This is very useful when taking pictures of moving objects.

Datasheet

6.1 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080) and 120 Hz refresh rate (10-120 Hz)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

8 GB of RAM memory

128 or 256 GB of internal storage

5G support

IP68 certified to resist liquids and dust

10 MP front camera (f/2.2), with Dual Pixel AF

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor (f/1.8), with Dual Pixel AF and OIS 12 MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2; FF) 10 MP telephoto sensor (f/2.4; PD), with 3x optical zoom and OIS

3,700 mAh battery with 25W fast charging

Android 12 with OneUI 4

Dimensions: 70.6 x 146 x 7.6mm

Weight: 168 grams

