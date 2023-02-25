Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was the best-selling smartwatch on OLX in 2022

Data from a report released this Friday (24th) by OLX reveals which are the smartwatch models most desired by users and the best selling on the platform in 2022. The survey indicates that Samsung’s smart watches were the favorites in the last year occupying four positions in the ranking; Apple and Amazfit in second place.

According to the survey, the most desired accessory by the community was the Apple Watch Series 3, followed by the Galaxy Watch4 (2nd) and Apple Watch Series 6 (3rd); the Amazfit GTR, Amazfit Verge and Huawei Watch GT 2 appear in the seventh, eighth and ninth positions, respectively, in the ranking of the most searched on the sales website.