Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was the best-selling smartwatch on OLX in 2022

Data from a report released this Friday (24th) by OLX reveals which are the smartwatch models most desired by users and the best selling on the platform in 2022. The survey indicates that Samsung’s smart watches were the favorites in the last year occupying four positions in the ranking; Apple and Amazfit in second place.
According to the survey, the most desired accessory by the community was the Apple Watch Series 3, followed by the Galaxy Watch4 (2nd) and Apple Watch Series 6 (3rd); the Amazfit GTR, Amazfit Verge and Huawei Watch GT 2 appear in the seventh, eighth and ninth positions, respectively, in the ranking of the most searched on the sales website.
In parallel to this, the report also indicates which were the best-selling wearables last year, in this category Samsung’s Galaxy Watch4 leads, surpassing the Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 6. The average price charged for each of these devices was BRL 1,068 for the Watch4 and BRL 1,057 and BRL 2,162 for the Watch Series 3 and Series 6, in that order.
Buying through OLX, consumers got an average discount of 18% for the South Korean brand’s last generation watch and up to 34% for Apple wearables. The cheapest smartwatch was the Amazfit Verge that could be found for just R$449.
- apple watch series 3
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
- Apple Watch Series 6
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
- Samsung Galaxy Active
- Amazfit GTR
- Amazfit Verge
- Huawei Watch GT 2
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
- apple watch series 3
- Apple Watch Series 6
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
- Samsung Galaxy Active
- Amazfit GTR
- Amazfit Verge
- Huawei Watch GT 2
Do you intend to invest in this Samsung smart watch? Tell us, comment!