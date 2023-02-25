Criteria for reputation of MercadoLibre sellers are changed; see the changes

Mercado Livre announced some changes in the metrics used to define the reputation of its partner sellers on the platform. The changes will affect all of Latin America and will affect two main metrics: the thermometer and MercadoLider. According to the e-commerce company, the adjustments seek to improve the service that sellers offer, considering that this improves the experience of buyers and also contributes to the growth of business within the platform.

Currently, Mercado Livre has six levels of reputation: red, orange, yellow, light green and dark green. With the new requirements, the dark green hue will be exclusively used by merchants classified as MercadoLeader. - Advertisement - Free Market sellers will have until March 21 to adapt to the new rules and secure your medals and position on the quality thermometer. Check, below, the new indices that will be used for the thermometer:





Market Leader

Within MercadoLibre, an account with the MercadoLider rating indicates that the seller offers an excellent experience to its buyers and has a significant amount of sales and invoiced value within the platform. The platform categorizes MercadoLideres into three levels: MercadoLider, Gold and Platinum. Sellers who fit the category enjoy benefits such as: Free Market personalized service;

Higher priority and exposure in search results for your ads;

Free monthly maintenance cost for eShop;

Free shipping through Mercado Envios, with discounts on your shipping costs.

- Advertisement - Among the requirements for a seller to be classified in one of these leading categories, two have changed: the number of sales made and the amount invoiced with these sales. See the follow, the new metrics that will be considered by the company:





And you, what do you think about the changes? Tell us in the comments down below!

