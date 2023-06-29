Samsung Galaxy A25 is leaked and has a design similar to the Galaxy A24

High definition leaks have surfaced online (via Giznext and OnLeaks) showing off the entire exterior design of the Galaxy A25, which doesn’t seem to stray one iota from the previous generation. The phone itself appears to be 162 x 77.5 x 8.3mm, which is roughly the same dimension as the A24 occupied.

The screen is also similar in 6.44 inches corner-to-corner with a slightly larger bezel at the bottom of the screen. The volume buttons on the side appear unchanged and the A25 is set to keep the audio player power button fingerprint.

The back contains a identical set of three cameras, which should come in 50 MP, 5 MP and 2 MP configuration from the previous model. The camera specs are currently unknown, but since this is an entry-level phone, there likely won’t be any major changes.

The Galaxy A25 release date is unknown, as are many details beyond the general design language. The positive point of the supposed similarities with the predecessor is its durability, which must be maintained.

And you, what aspects would you like the Galaxy A25 to bring from its predecessor and what new features would be welcome? Leave your comment below!