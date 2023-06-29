HomeTech GiantsAppleNo mysteries: iOS 17 will tell the meaning of clothing label washing...

No mysteries: iOS 17 will tell the meaning of clothing label washing instructions

AppleTech News
download here 22 ios 17 wallpapers are now available for.jpeg
iOS 17 was announced by Apple in June during WWDC 2023 with several new features, but some of them are now being discovered by developers. One of them lets you discover the meaning of different symbols with Apple’s Photos app, something that should help a lot with unexpected tasks, like washing clothes.

According to Federico Vittici, from the portal MacStories, Photos can now identify the meaning of symbols on clothing tags.

Although it seems like an insignificant function, it can greatly help the lives of those who have no experience in washing clothes, as many of the labels only contain symbols in the washing instructions, making the process more complex than it should be.

Image: Federico Vittici

The journalist says that it is enough to photograph the label and open the image to see a guide in the lower area of ​​the screen with the information in the image. In it, Siri will list the meanings of each symbol so that you don’t ruin a piece by putting bleach on it, for example.

Siri identifying wash symbols on the label. Image: MacRumors

It is worth mentioning that this is not the only addition to Photos in iOS 17. The application will also be able to identify pets, symbols on vehicle dashboards, use of stickers in Live Photos, suggestion of recipes based on photographed foods and much more.

The expectation is that iOS 17 will be released in September or October 2023 along with the iPhone 15 line.

