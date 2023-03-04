Redmi Note 12S is almost around the corner: it will mount a MediaTek chip

- Advertisement -

redmi is preparing to further expand the already rich Redmi Note 12 family with a new smartphone that targets the global market, including Europe.

It’s about the next one Redmi Notes 12S, a smartphone that finds itself at the center of media attention precisely because of a tweet published by the insider Kacper Skrzypek, who has released some new information on its technical characteristics. The details reported by Skrzypek are based on what he managed to glean from a European distributor of Xiaomi, who confirmed that the Note 12S will arrive on the market around mid-Mayso the presentation shouldn’t be far off.

Beyond that we know that the smartphone could be offered in at least two variants identified by codenames Sea And Ocean, one dedicated to the version with NFC chip and one to the one without this technology. The other detail that emerges is the adoption of a SoC made by MediaTekalthough at the moment there are no precise details regarding the model chosen, so it is also impossible to establish whether or not the smartphone will support 5G connectivity.

Its predecessor, the Redmi Note 11S was offered in two variants – one 4G and one 5G – which differed in the presence of a chip Helium G96 on the 4G model, while the one with latest generation connectivity offered a more powerful Size 810. This was not the only difference between the two models, since they were actually two distinct proposals for display diagonal, camera compartment and memory cuts. It is not yet clear therefore whether Redmi will aim to unify these two variants and therefore propose a single successor for both. We will know more with the next rumors, which will certainly not be long in coming.

Pro Plus in the opening image