Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: prices also revealed, now nothing is missing

Google’s 7 and 7 Pro no longer have any secrets, despite the fact that there are still several days left for the Made By Google event on October 6, during which the Mountain View house will reveal the very few details still not covered by the rumors.

We mainly talk about exclusive software features, given that everything related to hardware is now practically certain and today we also learn about what should be the of the new Pixel 7 thanks to the latest information reported on Twitter by Artem Russakovskii.

Russakovskii declares himself 100% certain of the source who shared the list prices that are currently included in the database of the Target chain, where the Pixel 7s are already present also in the different colors. In particular we find the Pixel 7 in Snow, Obsidian and Lemongrass versions offered at $ 599while the Pixel 7 Pro will be available in the colors Snow, Obsidian and Hazel for $ 899. These are certainly credible figures, since they are the same ones used by Google for the current Pixel 6 (here our review) and Pixel 6 Pro, both launched on the market at an extremely competitive price.

The date of the pre-orders has also been confirmed, even if there were not many doubts about this, since it was Google itself to anticipate that the new smartphones will be ordered as early as the day of the event, or from 6 October. As for promotional initiatives, Russakovskii limits himself to reporting that of Target which provides a $ 100 gift card for the purchase of Pixel 7, while a $ 200 gift card for the Pro variant, an undoubtedly attractive offer for all users who will be able to use them. For more precise details for our market we will have to wait for the official presentation.