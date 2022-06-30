HomeTech NewsPincone, to share links and read feeds in an organized way among...

Pincone, to share links and read feeds in an organized way among a group of people

A few years ago there were many options that allowed us to save and share links, but over time it has lost steam, probably due to the difficulty of monetizing this type of solution.

Delicious disappeared, but options like Pocket, for example, remain. Today we will talk about a new one designed specifically for use between workgroups.

This is Pincone, a web application in which we can save links by classifying them by folders and labels, sharing the content among several people.

It is presented as a bookmarking tool for teams, so that everyone has the links in one place and it is easy to share them. We can create a private or team account, organize links into categories, add tags, easily search, put sources and track content.

Telegram beta now allows you to make group video calls and share your phone screen

In addition to being a bookmark manager, they want it to be a place where new content can be discovered, so it supports RSS and Atom feeds, turning it into a feed reader as well.

They also have machine learning to analyze the links that are added and automatically tag them.

The Inbox function allows us to create one and assign an email to it, being useful to subscribe to one or more different newsletters. Every time that inbox receives an email, they will leave it in our Pincone. This helps to avoid more emails in our traditional mail client.

Pincone is free for personal use, but for teams of more than 3 members it costs $50/year for the entire team.

