Google rolls out the new Gmail

Google started rolling out the new Gmail earlier this year to a small group of users and now it’s ready to roll out to the general public. It could already be manually enabled in the general settings, but starting this week the company will be activating it by default.

Gmail is one of the great applications of Google. It came of age a couple of months ago (18 years since its launch) and continues to lead the segment of web email clients. Although the use of email may have declined due to the rise of instant messaging, it is vital for tens of millions of Internet users and companies that use it on a daily basis.

Google has redesigned the interface with adjustments inspired by the design language Material You. The main change comes from a new navigation bar located on the left side of the interface, which includes quick access buttons for Google Chat, Google Spaces and Google Meet. Colors and panels have also been slightly updated to match the new design language.

The new Gmail can be useful for anyone who needs to frequently access the Meet and Chat apps and is looking for the greater integration offered. And it is that you can start a conversation in Chat, participate in a video call with Meet or collaborate on a document and all this from the same Gmail.

It must be said that the new bar occupies much more horizontal space, which will not please all users who use other chat alternatives and do not require the greater integration mentioned. In principle you can go back to the previous design selecting “Go back to original Gmail view,” but it’s unclear if that option will be available in the future.

The final rollout of the redesigned Gmail began on June 28 and will take about 15 days to complete.