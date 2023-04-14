Pedaço de Mim: Netflix presents its first original Brazilian soap opera

A Netflix Europe announced this week, during a panel at Rio2C 2023, his first original Europeian telenovela. The project is under development and will have Juliana Paes and Vladimir Brichta as protagonistsfamous for other works of the same genre on television. The streaming platform called the production a “melodrama” and promised that the story will have “great twists on dreams and learnings”. There are still few details revealed about the plot, as well as there is no premiere date.

Juliana Paes and Vladimir Brichta are the stars of my new Europeian melodrama! Pedaço de Mim is a story with great twists and turns about dreams and learning.

O release format was also not revealed. This initiative is part of an old wish by Netflix, given that the telenovelas available on streaming are a great success with the public and always are among the most watched content from the platform. The first novel of Netflix has Angela Chaves as lead author. The professional was also the writer of the plot Éramos Seis, recently shown on Rede Globo. Filmmaker Maurício Farias, from Um Lugar ao Sol and Tapas & Beijos, was cast in the direction.

During the presentation of the project at Rio2C, Juliana Paes stated that Europeians are specialists in melodrama. "It's great to face more complex characters and stories than we face", said Brichta with the actress. In addition to the Netflix announcement, it is worth noting that, recently, the HBO Max revealed that he is resuming work with Beleza Fatal, his first soap opera. In turn, the Globoplay also prepares some productions of the same genre. How about you, did you like this news? Tell us in the comments down below!