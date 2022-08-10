Paypal: Cybercriminals are using this brand to steal money through phishing

use official emails to trick users and steal their information. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

One of the basic recommendations to avoid being a victim of internet scams is to check if the mail address from which messages are received is legitimate. In this way, the user can be sure that the message does not contain any type of evil code looking to steal information.

However, cybercriminals found a way to exploit vulnerabilities in the security of PayPal to carry out highly credible scams by means of emails with the official address of the company.

Normally, the security measures use a system that recognizes if the sender is included in any fraud list, but by using a legitimate email, it is given credibility.

Phishing via PayPal

This campaign was detected in June of this year and consists of sending invoices or payment requests to people at random using names of reliable companies and prestigious. Investigators from Avanan, an email security company, reported that the name of another email security company was used. cyber security like Norton for this hoax.

brand-to-steal- -through.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Cybercriminals send invoices or payment requests to random people using trusted and prestigious company names. (Segurilatam) brand-to-steal- -through.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

From the moment the email is received, the victims can already see that they have an “unpaid invoice” and, even if the sender, the domain from which the message was sent and its content are checked, it is confirmed that the communication comes directly from PayPal.

To avoid scams like this, it is necessary to be alert to small details such as previous payments made or contracted streaming services such as Netflix, Spotify or Disney+. In the event that users do not have a relationship with the company, it is not logical for the company to send a payment invoice, so payment authorization is not a good option.

In the event that these have been contracted servicesit will be necessary to verify that the payment was made correctly before accepting any type of additional charge such as the one that the user is being led to believe.

Steps to delete PayPal account

If the user had a bad experience using the PayPal service or is no longer useful, the user must follow a series of steps in order to close their account safely. The first thing is to remove all financial information saved in the application, something that can be done from the ‘Portfolio’ section of the account.

The first step to deleting a PayPal profile is to delete the financial information saved in the application. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

Once that information is deleted, it is important to check that there is no money charged to the PayPal account. If so, then a transfer to an account. This process may take a few days. In case PayPal has been chosen as a means of payment for some contracted services, it is necessary to change the way to pay.

Once it has been verified that there are no pending payments, the deletion of bank information and that there is no more money in the account, the user can proceed to delete their account by accessing ‘Settings’ and in the left column, in the part At the bottom of ‘Account Options’, you will find the ‘Close Account’ link. This last step needs to be done from the web.

The user will be able to reopen an account in PayPal, but it will be different from the initial one. Deleted information cannot be recovered.

: