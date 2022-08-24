Offer alert: Nokia T20 from R$ 1,169

HMD Global launched its first T-line tablet in EuropeO nokia T20, in February this year. The device arrived here in the version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a suggested price of R$ 2,199.
However, this Tuesday (23), it is possible to find the Nokia T20 for a much cheaper price. The tablet is selling for R$ 1,169 on Via Group’s online sales platforms (Ponto, Extra or Casas Bahia) in the option of 1x on the credit card or by Pix.
The Nokia T20 has a Unisoc T610 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with expansion via MicroSD card. The screen is 10.4 inches and has a resolution of 1200×2000, brightness of 400 bits and 60 Hz.
Another highlight of the model is its 8,200 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The tablet also comes with a 5 MP front camera and an 8 MP main rear lens with LED flash. The operating system is Android 11.
- 10.4″ screen with 1200 x 2000 resolution, 5:3 aspect
- 400-bit brightness, low blue light, reinforced glass at 60 Hz
- T610 Platform at 1.8 GHz
- 4 GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage (expandable to an extra 512GB via micro SD)
- 5 MP front camera
- 8 MP main camera with LED flash
- USB-C (USB 2.0), P2 to Headphones, Wi-Fi AC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS, IP52 Certified
- 8,200mAh battery with 15W fast charging
- Android 11
- Dimensions: 247.6 x 157.5 x 7.8mm
- Weight: 465g
