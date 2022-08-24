HomeTech NewsOffer alert: Nokia T20 from R$ 1,169

Offer alert: Nokia T20 from R$ 1,169

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Offer alert: Nokia T20 from R$ 1,169
1661308737 offer alert nokia t20 from r 1169.jpeg
- Advertisement -

HMD Global launched its first T-line tablet in EuropeO nokia T20, in February this year. The device arrived here in the version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a suggested price of R$ 2,199.

However, this Tuesday (23), it is possible to find the Nokia T20 for a much cheaper price. The tablet is selling for R$ 1,169 on Via Group’s online sales platforms (Ponto, Extra or Casas Bahia) in the option of 1x on the credit card or by Pix.

offer
alert-Nokia-T20-from-R-1169.jpeg" width="660" height="371">

The Nokia T20 has a Unisoc T610 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with expansion via MicroSD card. The screen is 10.4 inches and has a resolution of 1200×2000, brightness of 400 bits and 60 Hz.

- Advertisement -

Another highlight of the model is its 8,200 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The tablet also comes with a 5 MP front camera and an 8 MP main rear lens with LED flash. The operating system is Android 11.

Technical specifications
  • 10.4″ screen with 1200 x 2000 resolution, 5:3 aspect
  • 400-bit brightness, low blue light, reinforced glass at 60 Hz
  • T610 Platform at 1.8 GHz
  • 4 GB of RAM
  • 64GB of storage (expandable to an extra 512GB via micro SD)
  • 5 MP front camera
  • 8 MP main camera with LED flash
  • USB-C (USB 2.0), P2 to Headphones, Wi-Fi AC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS, IP52 Certified
  • 8,200mAh battery with 15W fast charging
  • Android 11
  • Dimensions: 247.6 x 157.5 x 7.8mm
  • Weight: 465g

And you, did you like the offer? Tell us in the comments below!

The iPhone 15 will significantly improve its photographic section. How will do?

The Nokia T20 is available from Extra+ for BRL 1,839. To see the other 9 offers click here.

(Updated August 15, 2022 at 5:10 PM)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.