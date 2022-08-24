Offer alert: Nokia T20 from R$ 1,169

HMD Global launched its first T-line tablet in EuropeO T20, in February this year. The device arrived here in the version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a suggested price of R$ 2,199.

However, this Tuesday (23), it is possible to find the Nokia T20 for a much cheaper price. The tablet is selling for R$ 1,169 on Via Group’s online sales platforms (Ponto, Extra or Casas Bahia) in the option of 1x on the credit card or by Pix.