Xbox: Deals with Gold console, accessories and game deals [Semana 23/08/22]

Tuesday is Xbox day here in our TechSmart promotions round and, as expected, it’s time to officially check out what might be interesting to keep an eye on the stores that officially operate in Europe, thus guaranteeing the purchase of a new game, accessory or even console signed by Microsoft.
As in previous rounds, the selection is organized into categories, namely consoles, accessories and games, which can be in physical or digital media with a deals with Gold discount, which means that the quoted values are only accessible if you be a subscriber.
It is also worth remembering here that the prices quoted here consider the time of publication of this compilation, and that stores may change them at any time, without the guarantee of replication in this publication.
Okay, enough talk, let’s get to our list. Good shopping.
headset
controls
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition — R$59.99
- vampyr — BRL 41.23
- A Plague Tale: Innocence — BRL 38.50
- breakneck city — BRL 22.17
- autonauts — BRL 35.99
- Dead Island Definitive Collection — R$15.80
- Dead Island Definitive Edition — R$7.80
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition — R$5.85
- Masters of Anima — BRL 7.73
- Pupperazzi – BRL 48.33
- Splash Blast Panic — BRL 5.77
- The Surge — BRL 18.73
- Hades – BRL 65.13
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night — R$71.98
- Agent Intercept — BRL 52.46