Xbox: Deals with Gold console, accessories and game deals [Semana 23/08/22]

Tuesday is Xbox day here in our TechSmart promotions round and, as expected, it’s time to officially check out what might be interesting to keep an eye on the stores that officially operate in Europe, thus guaranteeing the purchase of a new game, accessory or even signed by Microsoft.

As in previous rounds, the selection is organized into categories, namely consoles, and games, which can be in physical or digital media with a with Gold discount, which means that the quoted values ​​are only accessible if you be a subscriber.