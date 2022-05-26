iPhone 14 Pro purple, finally the first renderings! And a video imagines iOS 16

The arrival of a can now be considered established iPhone 14 purple. And it won’t be an iPhone standardwhere the coloring has already been proposed on the iPhone 12 therefore it would not be a novelty, but gods Pro. Up to the iPhone XS Apple has limited itself to the “homework”, offering them in the classic gray, white and gold colors, while from the iPhone 11 Pro the colors at launch were four instead of three, with the fourth that has changed from year to year.

IPHONE 14 PRO PURPLE: THE FIRST HIGH RESOLUTION RENDERS

The formula should be proposed again this year with the iPhone 14 Pro which in the opinion of the rumors will be offered in purple color, aunpublished purple coloring. Up to now the rumors have not been accompanied by images, but now the imagination can finally give way to the first practical example. It bears the signature of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech of the known Jon Prosserwhich showed in photos and video what the purple iPhone 14 Pro should look like.





The portrait provided by the renders distributed by Prosser, who is an informant who can be trusted, is plausible, even in light of Apple’s habits. So here’s what an iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max could look like in this year’s brand new guise, a product in soft purple on the back surface, favored by the classic surface treatment that Apple offers on the back of the iPhone Pro for some time now, and a chassis steel of brighter shade due to the glossy finish.

Prosser has distributed other renders of the iPhone 14 Pro in the three other shades that will almost certainly complete the offer of the next iPhones, which – by now it is a certainty – will be aesthetically distinguished from all other generations for theabsence of the notch which for a few years contains front camera and Face ID. We will pass to the “pill”, to a kind of the inverted which will allow the screen to occupy a greater portion of the front surface.

IOS 16, POSSIBLE AND POSSIBLE NEWS IN VIDEO

There is another video that is making the net chatter. An exercise this time more daring than a "simple" transposition of some renderings on video and therefore to be handled with gloves, as well as with pliers. The exercise conducted by the YouTube channel Nicholas Ghigo see protagonist iOS 16the next macro update of the mobile operating system that Apple should talk about in depth, as per tradition, during the WWDC scheduled for June 6. Ghigo's "concept" on iOS 16 includes probable noveltiesbecause already emerged from the rumors and it is for example the case of the Always on Display, and possible or desirable, as trivially the ability to change the two quick controls currently proposed in the lock screen, flashlight and camera. Here are the proposals of The Final Concept for iOS 16: Always on Display

lockscreen controls customization

renewed app icons

app folders in the dock

interactive widgets

possibility to condition the opening of the apps to identification via Face ID

multiple timers

refurbishment of the control center

calculator app with operation history

new multitasking screen structure

new notification energy saving mode (the current one is ugly, let’s face it, ed)