iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max should gain more RAM, reveals leak

According to new information released this Wednesday (22), Apple may expand the RAM of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models. This, combined with the Apple A17 Bionic processor, can make the devices gain even more performance and lead the global smartphone market.

According to sources that have access to Apple’s suppliers, this RAM expansion will be somewhat timid, but it should make a difference. With that, the current 6GB of RAM should make room for the 8GB of RAM.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models may also gain a capacity increase, but the exact number has yet to be revealed.

With the change, this should be the first major RAM upgrade since the introduction of 6GB on the iPhone 12 Pro.