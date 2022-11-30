iPhone 14 Pro, shipments decreasing during the holidays: 15-20 million units will be missing

The last quarter of 2022 could close for Apple with much lower numbers expectations, according to what emerges from a recent report shared by the well-known analyst Ming Chi Kuo. At the center of the story we always find the strong protests underway in China, which also affected the Foxconn plant and which according to some initial estimates could lead to the non-production of over 6 million iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max (here our review ), a figure that in reality may have been significantly underestimated.
In fact, Kuo’s latest report suggests that the impact for the supply chain could be much more marked, even causing the absence of about 15-20 million units from the count of shipments of the iPhone 14 Pro (here its review) and 14 Pro Max relating to the reference period which includes all the end-of-year holidays, thus arriving at total shipments of the two smartphones combined for 70-75 million units. The analyst adds that part of Foxconn’s lost production will be absorbed by Pegatron and Luxshare ICT, but their effect will only be felt in late December.
As always, we remind you that the calculation is based on Kuo’s previous expectations, so these are not official data but market analyses, which will then have to be confirmed or denied by the numbers that Apple will share with the next earning call. In any case it is clear that the protests against the excessive pandemic containment restrictionsimplemented by the Chinese government, are causing serious riots, the likes of which have not happened in China for some time now.
According to Kuo this will have an extremely negative effect for Appleas it is expected that the lack of stocks will not lead potential buyers to postpone their spending, given that the worsening of macroeconomic conditions will push more towards a zero propensity to purchase, especially now that the recession will become more and more tangible. This means one net loss for the Cupertino housewhich may not have a way to later place units that would have been driven by the holiday buying impulse.
