YouTube Music lets you use Google Photos to customize your year roundup

At this time of year, platforms usually release a summary of our activity on the platform. A modality that stands out on music streaming platforms.

For example, we have Spotify with its “Spotify Wrapped” or the Apple service with its “Apple Music Replay” And of course, YouTube also has its proposal with “YouTube Music Recap”.

A proposal that this year brings some changes so that users can customize some aspects of their musical summary, and enjoy it from their mobile.

How to watch your YouTube Music Recap 2022

“YouTube Music Recap 2022” brings some changes compared to the previous edition. For example, one of the novelties that this musical summary can be viewed both from the YouTube Music app and from the YouTube app. So you can find it in any of the two apps, both on iOS and Android.

On the other hand, the Google team mentions that this year new statistics are being added. For example, artists you’ve discovered before most users, exclusive content you’ve enjoyed throughout the year, and what YouTube calls a “music personality.”

As you can see in the image above, YouTube could list you as “The Deep Wanderer” if your watch history shows that you’re interested in finding out what’s new in the app. Of course, all this data can be shared in the app or published in the stories of Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, etc.

And there is an extra in this “YouTube Music Recap 2022”, since YouTube allows you to customize the cards with the best songs with photos from our Google Photos library. So if you plan to share this content on social networks you can customize it with the photos you like from your library.

To see if you already have Recap 2022 available in your YouTube Music account, you just have to click on your profile image, and in the menu you will find the option “Your Recap”.