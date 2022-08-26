Intel processors “Raptor Lake”: Core i5-13400 should be a 10-core CPU

The 13th Core i generation increases the number of efficiency cores. This should benefit ’s mid-range in particular.

Intel’s next generation of desktop processors, the Core i-13000, also known as the Lake, are apparently also bringing the efficiency cores into the lower mid-range. The Core i5- is supposed to be a ten-core processor – with a combination of six performance cores and four efficiency cores, i.e. with 16 threads (only the P cores can handle Hyper-Threading). Starting with the Core i5-13500, an upgrade to eight efficiency cores is also planned.

The current Alder Lake generation only has efficient cores starting with the Core i5-12600K. Because Intel reserves the right to fully expand the Core i9 processors with eight performance and efficiency cores each, even the Core i7-12700K has had to be content with four E-Cores so far.

More E-Cores for almost all CPUs

One of the biggest changes from Raptor Lake is the doubling of the E-Cores up to 16, which enables finer gradations in the different performance classes. Only the Core i3 CPUs should continue to use only four P cores.

“Extreme Player” shared an overview on the Chinese social media platform Bilibili. The revisions mentioned indicate that Intel continues to use the previous Alder Lake dies for the smaller Raptor Lake CPUs. Previously, “Extreme Player” published numerous benchmarks with pre-production CPUs, which gives it credibility.

Alleged specifications for Raptor Lake (Source: Extreme Player) processor P + E cores / threads base clock L3 cache TDP Core i9-13900K 8 + 16 / 32 3.0GHz 36 MB 125W Core i9-13900 8 + 16 / 32 2.0GHz 36 MB 65W Core i7-13700K 8 + 8 / 24 3.4GHz 30 MB 125W Core i7-13700 8 + 8 / 24 2.1GHz 30 MB 65W Core i5-13600K 6 + 8 / 20 3.5GHz 24 MB 125W Core i5-13600 6 + 8 / 20 2.7GHz 24 MB 65W Core i5-13500 6 + 8 / 20 2.5GHz 24 MB 65W Core i5-13400 6 + 4 / 16 2.5GHz 20 MB 65W Core i3-13100 4 + 0 / 8 3.4GHz 12 MB 60W

progress in the middle class

A lot has happened in Intel’s Core i5 class in the past five years: At the beginning of 2017 in the Kaby Lake generation, the Core i5-7400 was still a quad-core without Hyper-Threading. The successor Core i5-8400 (Coffee Lake) increased to six CPU cores. In 2020, the Core i5-10400 (Comet Lake) with activated Hyper-Threading, i.e. with six cores and 12 threads, was released.

The upgrades came as AMD’s Ryzen processors increased the pressure on Intel. Should the Core i5-13400 actually become a ten-core processor, AMD will be under pressure to act. The Zen 4 generation should start with the six-core Ryzen 5 7600X – traditionally, AMD initially offers processors from the previous series in the price range under 200 euros.