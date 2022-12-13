Infinite contrast: iPad Pro with OLED screen could be launched by Apple in 2024

The latest iPad Pro models were announced a few months ago with LED and mini-LED screens with brightness up to 1,600 nits. Now analyst Ross Young is claiming that Apple may launch tablets with new OLED screens in the coming years, in 2024 to be specific.

Young says the information was obtained from industry insiders, who have knowledge of the production chains and factories that work for Apple. The analysis states that Apple is advanced in terms of development and suppliers of OLED panels, which should use “tandem stack” technology.

These panels are expected to utilize two light-emitting layers to increase the screen’s brightness level and also its lifespan by up to four times while reducing power consumption by 30%. Previous reports have indicated that the supplier of these screens will be Samsung, which may have signed a large contract with Apple, as the production costs of this component are enormous.

The idea is to make OLED panels have the advantage of infinite contrast with the high brightness of the mini-LED without taking risks with burn-in, which is when an OLED screen is marked by displaying content for long periods.

Young says that the iPad Pro with OLED screen should be sold in two sizes: 11 and 12.9 inches, but it should not be the only Apple device to have this type of screen, as a model of MacBook Pro with OLED screen will also expected to be announced in 2024.