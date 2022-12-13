Stunning demo of Redwood Nanite Forest in Unreal Engine 5.1 is available for download

Whenever a new generation of consoles is launched, we are dazzled by the graphic evolution, which becomes more and more realistic. Much of the merit of these graphics is due to the graphics engines used in the construction of the projects. When it comes to graphics engines, Unreal Engine, Epic Games’ platform, is one of the darlings of developers and its 5.0 version has arrived to completely revolutionize the industry. Recently, the platform received an update to version 5.1, which brought even more features and improvements and proof of this you can see below.

Since Unreal Engine 5 was announced, several developers have already revealed that they are working on projects based on the new graphics engine, including the new game in The Witcher franchise and other projects from CD Projekt Red. Recently, Fortnite was updated with the latest features brought by Unreal Engine 5.1, which left many players impressed, even though the game uses a more cartoonish look, which does not really demonstrate the true potential of the platform. This week, MAWI United, who developed the stunning Horned Forest Biome demo, recently released a new demo built on Unreal Engine 5.1, the Redwood Nanite Forest demo, which features a square kilometer of fully procedurally generated forest comprised of billions of Nanite triangles for trees, plants, rocks, debris and more.