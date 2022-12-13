They launch an alternative to ChatGPT with greater possibilities of use

There is no doubt that Artificial Intelligence is encouraging these last months of the year, highlighting the fairly recent arrival of ChatGPT, to the point of being saturated with requests worldwide at this time.

Let’s remember that days ago, its managers announced that the new platform had reached one million users, completing its first week of life.



To this is added the advances in the automatic generation of images just by indicating a few brief text-based descriptions, especially with the arrival of the second version of Stable Difussion, one of the most relevant AI models.

Despite the fact that ChatGPT has been with us for a short time, there are already those who aspire to surpass it with new solutions, as is the case of Writesonic, which is presenting Chatsonic as ChatGPT but with superpowers.

The “competition” to take into account

In this regard, they take into account that ChatGPT has been trained with information up to the year 2021, with no means of updating the data, so requests cannot be made that imply the use of more current information, while the interaction is carried out. through messages in text format.

And this is where it comes in Chatsonic, a chatbot that has integration with Google to enable tasks that involve the use of the latest information, practically in real time, such as a summary of the most relevant news of the day.

Also, users can interact with ChatSonic through voice commands, saving time in relation to constantly writing the commands, although those who wish can continue establishing their commands through the text format.

And if it wasn’t enough, Chatsomic supports the artistic creation of digital images in a wide variety of styles by simply requesting what you want to have. To use Chatsomic it is necessary to have a Writesonic user account, there are different plans, the first of which is free with a series of limitations.

According to WriteSonic, ChatSonic dares…:

From creating an amazing FB ad copy to creating an entire SEO-optimized blog post with factual information, the intelligent AI-powered platform can create anything you want.

More information: Writesonic