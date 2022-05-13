How to turn tube TVs into a Smart TV using a Fire TV Stick

There are not a few who have a tube TV at home and who do not want to stop using it because they still provide a good service. The problem is that these models do not offer Internet access, so they cannot be considered smart and, therefore, have great shortcomings compared to most of those with a flat screen. If you want to change it, you can get it by using a player fire tv stick.

You may be thinking that what we say does not make much sense, since these accessories do not have an HDMI video input, which is exactly the one used by Amazon players. But there is a way to solve this difficulty and that 40% of households in Spain that maintains a tube television in use – we are talking about seven million – can turn it into a full Smart TV. And best of all, this is really simple.

What do you need to get what we say

On the one hand, you must have a tube tv… yes, one of those that are a few years old, but are still very useful to have in a room or in a house on the beach or in the mountains. Then, a player should not be missing fire tv stick from Amazon. And which one is worth it in this case? Well, we believe that the model called Lite which is the cheapest.

amazon

The reason is that it offers more than enough resolution to take advantage of it, it reaches Full HD, and that will be more than enough for the TV from years ago that you want to turn into a smart TV. In any case, you can use any of the range of multimedia players that Amazon has, so if you already have one and it is more advanced, don’t worry. You will be able to take advantage of it without the slightest problem.

And now you have to get an adapter that will be the star of the whole process. this must convert the player’s HDMI connection to SCART (or Euroconnector). A good option is the one that you can get at this Amazon link and that is barely worth ten euros. Its use is very simple, but you must bear in mind that you will have to connect it to the current, so you must have a plug nearby. And what should you do next? So the following:

Connect the new adapter to the TV using the SCART side (you will be able to use it without problems on models with resolutions as low as 480p)

Now do the same with the Amazon player and then connect the power supply using the supplied cable.

Done, you’re done. Simple and hassle free.

amazon

what do you get with this

Well, having a connection to Internet, you will be able to access the most used streaming video services right now, such as Netflix or Prime Video; install games compatible with Fire TV Sticks; and, of course, conveniently access the cloud to explore options such as listening to music or reviewing files. And all this using a remote control and no compatibility issues. An option as useful as it is simple to carry out.