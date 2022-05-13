Tesla is managing to lower the price of its batteries with this system

The motor giant knows that the electric car market needs cheaper batteries to lower its price. And actually Tesla has managed to recycle 92% of the original raw materials for reuse.

A scandalous figure that makes it clear that the objective of the company founded by Elon Musk is to make its vehicle fleet as economical as possible. To do this, he uses his own system that they developed in 2020 and began operating in their Nevada factory.

Tesla needs to further improve its recycling capacity

While it is true that it is an excellent performance, from Tesla they have made it clear that they still need to resort to the supply chain to meet demand. In this way, although it is an excellent step, the company still has a long way to go, but it is a first starting point to think about the possibility that future vehicles from the American manufacturer could lower their price.

On the other hand, from time to time the American motor giant has to call different models for review due to the most varied failures. They recently had a problem with the units they made in China, and now Tesla has just made a new recall that affects 130,000 vehicles in the Model 3 and Model Y range of 2022, in addition to the Model S and X of 2021 and 2022.

In this case it is due to a problem that is affecting the CPU integrated in the information and entertainment systems of Tesla vehicles mentioned. After intensive use, this element overheats, causing the touch panel to stop working or start to have problems.

A problem with a simple solution

As they have collected from AP, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a statement indicating the problem, as you will see later.

“During fast charging or preparing for fast charging, the infotainment central processing unit (“CPU”) may not cool down enough to avoid higher-than-expected temperatures, which may cause the CPU to throttle the processing or restart, “says the recall notice. Indicated the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) through a press release. “Slower rendering or restarted rendering could cause the center screen display to lag or appear blank.”

It is not known what caused this problem to occur., but luckily in this case the solution is very simple. More than anything because the electric motor giant has begun to roll out an update via OTA that will fix the problem on affected vehicles.

Although the solution is being quite fast We are talking about a very serious problem. The NHTSA itself has indicated that this problem can prevent using the rear cameras, changing gears through the touch panel or adjusting the speed of the windshield wipers, so it is a major failure.

It seems like, Tesla has received a total of 59 complaints and 56 reports about this problem, although there have been no deaths or accidents caused by this error. If you have one of the affected cars, all you have to do is be patient until the update arrives and, until then, avoid using the touch panel of your Tesla vehicle unless it is absolutely necessary.