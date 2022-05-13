Android 13 will allow copy / paste between devices

android 13 is full of news. One of them is the ability to copy and paste between devices. Simply copy something on one device, share it with the other, and paste it wherever you want.

During Google I/O 2022, the company explained Android features that will make our lives much better.

One of the features he reviewed was a new tool that allows users to seamlessly copy something on one device and paste it on another. No need to send messages or emails.

In the presentation, an animation was shown showing how the feature will work. Basically, you can take a device and copy a piece of text or image and share that content from the clipboard.

By sharing with what seems to be NearbyShare, you can send the copied material to another device. Once received, that content can be pasted anywhere by that device. Although it doesn’t seem as easy as copying to one and pasting to another, it is much simpler than the methods we have now.

Google mentioned that this new feature would reach “Android phones and tablets running Android 13 this fall”. This probably means that the copy and paste feature in Android 13 will roll out with the full public version.