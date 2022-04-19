How to remove followers on Twitter

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Although for many in social networks the highest aspiration is to have as many followers as possible, sometimes there may be those who want to see that counter reduced, even if it is only by one or a few followers, which, for whatever reason, is preferable.that they are not aware of the timeline publications of Twitter… or that you do not want to appear as a follower.

Some users may want to get rid of annoying followers and can only remove them as followers

Since last summer, Twitter allows you to delete followers without having to block them, and that is precisely the procedure that is going to be explained, a simple procedure but that must necessarily be carried out from a computer through the browser, since some of the options and some of the menus are not available in mobile apps.

To remove a follower on Twitter, follow these steps:

-To access to Twitter (reminder: from the computer, not from the mobile app).

-Get in in the user profile.

-Press on the follower counter located at the top.

-Travel the list of followers until you find the one you want to delete.

-Press on the three dots icon to the right of that follower’s name.

-To select the “Delete this follower” option within the menu that appears.

-Confirm using the “Delete” option

From that moment on, said follower will no longer follow the account from which this operation was carried out. In addition to “unsubscribing” as a follower you will not receive any notification either of said action, something very positive if one of the reasons for that decision has to do with annoying, harassing and offensive behaviors.

Of course, having unsubscribed a Twitter user as a follower of an account does not prevent can i follow the account againbecause it has not been blocked.

