Google works on a service so you can try on the clothes you buy online without leaving home

Google has joined the train of artificial intelligence. We have already been able to meet Bard, the great alternative to ChatGPT. And now, the Mountain View-based giant has just surprised us with a perfect tool for shopping online. Mainly because you will be able to see how any size would look very easily. We are talking about a tool that uses artificial intelligence so that stores that adopt this system can show how clothes fit different body types. To do this, this advanced artificial intelligence only needs the garment model to be able to create an image of models with different bodies so that you know how they would look in different sizes. The AI ​​of Google that will help you when buying clothes online As Google has indicated in the press release "You should feel just as safe buying clothes online. So today we're introducing two new features that bring this fitting room experience to you: virtual fitting room uses generative AI to show you clothes on a wide selection of real models, while new filters help you find exactly what you're looking for. ." The idea is not bad at all, and this generative AI can have a great market outlet. For now, Google has confirmed that its new tool has just arrived at stores such as Anthropologie, Everlane, H&M and Loft, although others will be added very soon. Regarding the operation, Google hired 80 models (40 women and 40 men) to create this tool. Male and female models with different shapes to be able to use their bodies. In this way, with a single image of the garment from the web of the stores that have used this tool, Google is able to show how it would look on their models, so that you know the result in a size XSS, XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL or XXXL. Google's technology can show how material "would drape, fold, stick, stretch, and form creases and shadows," wrote Lilian Rincon, Google's senior director of consumer shopping products. We have tried the H&M website and at the moment this tool does not appear, but it could arrive very soon. In addition, Google has announced that, although at the moment this artificial intelligence tool only works with t-shirts, they will soon add blouses and other garments so that we can see how any garment looks before buying it.