EU iPhone Battery Replacement Law Almost Enacted

- Advertisement -

The European Union is close to enacting an iPhone battery replacement law that will not only require easier battery repairs in smartphones like the iPhone, but will also set standards for the amount of battery that must be recovered after recycling.

This measure is part of the EU’s efforts to improve the sustainability, durability and performance of batteries.

iPhone battery replacement: a legislative advance towards the “Right to repair

With a large majority of votes in favour, the European Parliament has approved an agreement with the Council to renew the EU regulations on batteries and waste.

- Advertisement -

This legislation represents an important advance within the movement “Right to repair“, which seeks that companies manufacture products that are easier to repair by the users themselves.

Key aspects of the legislation

The new law includes several important provisions, including:

1. Mandatory carbon footprint declaration and label for certain types of batteries.

- Advertisement -

2. Design of portable batteries in household appliances to facilitate their removal and replacement by consumers.

3. Digital Battery Passport for certain types of batteries.

4. Due diligence policy for all economic operators, except SMEs.

- Advertisement -

5. Stricter waste collection targets for portable batteries and LMT.

6. Minimum levels of materials recovered from used batteries.

7. Minimum requirements for recycled content of waste generated in manufacturing and consumption are established for their incorporation into new batteries.

Deadlines and targets for implementation

Some provisions will take effect in 2023, while others will be implemented at a later date. For example, a goal of 45% more stringent waste collection targets for portable batteries has been set for that year.

In addition, the EU aims to reach a minimum threshold of 95% recycling of materials derived from used batteries by 2031.

In December 2020, a proposal for a regulation was presented by the European Commission to address the management of batteries and battery waste, in order to mitigate environmental and social impacts at all stages of the battery life cycle.

After the final vote in Parliament, the rules must be officially approved by the Council and subsequently published in the Official Journal of the EU to enter into force in the near future.

iPhone battery replacement: Impact on companies like Apple and possible resistance

These regulations are expected to affect companies like Apple, which sells battery-powered products in the EU.

However, Apple and other companies are likely to oppose the implementation of these rules.

Currently, Apple has already established an official self-repair program that allows users to access the necessary parts and tools to repair their devices, including battery replacement.

The European Union is about to enact a law that will require easier iPhone battery replacement and set stricter standards for overall battery sustainability and durability.

This legislation is part of the movement “Right to repair” and seeks to promote the environmental responsibility of companies and make it easier for consumers to repair their electronic devices.

Although these regulations are expected to have a significant impact on companies like Apple, the implementation and enforcement of the rules could generate some resistance in the industry.