Google may release Gmail and Calendar apps for Pixel Watch and other Wear OS watches

Google may finally make its operating system for smartwatches more complete with Gmail and Calendar. According to information discovered by the 9to5Google this Tuesday (29), big tech is testing adapted versions of these apps for smartwatches running Wear OS. Currently, the watches do not have a Gmail inbox view app — instead, the software just displays mirrored notifications from the cell phone paired with the smartwatch. To manage reminders and events, wearables rely on Google Calendar, which offer a very limited experience.

After several years without signs of launching Gmail and Calendar, the North American giant seems to finally be working on adapted versions of the apps for smart watches. According to rumours, the tests are initially done on the Pixel Watchbut it is possible that the apps will be released for all devices with Wear OS. - Advertisement - Site sources claim that the experience will be “complete”, so that the applications deliver the basic functions available on the cell phone. Gmail, for example, would allow users to view all emails in their inbox.

Wear OS’s Google Calendar is an extremely simplified version of calendar software, and its operation is limited to displaying up to three reminders. The Calendar would display days, months and reminders for various future dates, possibly with Google Assistant voice command integration. The two new additions may follow the strategy of improving the Wear OS experience. Google recently released a new weather app for wearables equipped with Wear OS 3, such as the Galaxy Watch 5 and OPPO Watch 3.

