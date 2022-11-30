This is Movetodon, the new tool to facilitate the migration from Twitter to Mastodon

A new tool has arrived with the aim of making the transition from Twitter to Mastodon easier with respect to the complexity involved in using tools such as Debirdify, Twitodon and Fedifinder for non-tech-savvy users.

Is about movedon, created by the German developer Tibor Martini, and which in its first week of life has already been tested by more than 50,000 users. But this figure could go higher given the rate at which it is being shared both within Mastodon, reaching more than 2,000 shares, as well as within Twitter.



Oriented to all types of users regardless of their knowledge

Movetodon will configure a list of people who have a user account on a Mastodon server based on the list of people who are followed on Twitter. It will also offer a list of contacts that you already have in Mastodon, also reflecting whether you have mutual follow-up or not.

For this reason, Movetodon will initially request limited access authorization for both the Twitter account (read-only access to information) and Mastodon (limited writing permissions) to carry out its search and list creation, orOnce it is available in a list, the user will be able to individually follow up on each contact or all of those on this list with a single click.

Its creator aims to the server of the new tool that he has created does not store any personal data.

This new tool twill take into account different fields in the search through the accounts of the people who are followed on Twitter to locate any mention of their accounts that they may have on Mastodon, be it in the biography, username, location, URL, or even pinned tweet.

Once the search is done, it will use Regex to extract possible Mastodon identifiers and URLs, and with the Mastodon API it will determine if it really is a Mastodon account or something else, such as an email address.

The creator points out to the TechCrunch publication that Movetodon will continue to focus on Mastodon based on the needs that are raised along the way, and that at no time will it support other alternative platforms, even if they have an API with which to work.

For this, his vision justifies it as follows:

Personally, I see some advantages in Mastodon: it already has a large user base, it is privacy friendly, and it already has years of experience managing and developing the platform.

Link: Movedon