Getting closer? Android’s “Find My Device” Could Match iPhone’s “Find My Device” Soon

Thanks to Apple’s “Search”, users are able to find their stolen or lost branded devices even if the device is without an active internet connection. And it looks like Google is aiming for the same goal.
In 2021, the search giant “was caught” working on a proposal very similar to that seen on Apple devices, but since then, no steps taken in that direction had surfaced.
Now, the Play Store update notes from December 2022 indicate that the function may arrive for the little robot’s devices very soon. Check the catch:
As shown in the image, “Find My Device” will support location reports provided by other Android devices based on an encrypted structure.
Thus, similarly to what happens in the Apple world, Android devices could be found thanks to a private network created by the devices themselves without the imminent need for an active internet connection. And since everything is encrypted, only the owner would know where the device is.
As you can imagine, the arrival of the function can be quite interesting, considering that the little robot currently occupies the largest share of use in the market – despite showing a drop in the last quarter of 2022.
So far, Google has not made any announcements about the official arrival of the feature to “Find My Device”. Therefore, there is still no official date for the release.