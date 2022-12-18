Getting closer? Android’s “Find My Device” Could Match iPhone’s “Find My Device” Soon

Thanks to Apple’s “Search”, users are able to find their stolen or lost branded devices even if the device is without an active internet connection. And it looks like Google is aiming for the same goal.

In 2021, the search giant “was caught” working on a proposal very similar to that seen on Apple devices, but since then, no steps taken in that direction had surfaced.

Now, the Play Store update notes from December 2022 indicate that the function may arrive for the little robot’s devices very soon. Check the catch: