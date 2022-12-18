The best apps to learn to drive from home

Driving can be quite a challenge for those who have never in their lives taken a car. Although for some it seems to be something natural and they learn it in a matter of hours, others need a lot more practice… and all of them must go through a driving school and take an exam to obtain their driver’s license.

Learning to drive in person has been somewhat limited by the Covid-19 pandemic, but these apps can help you advance your learning

But currently, learning to drive in person is somewhat complicated, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which keeps schools closed or, those that open, have to impose strict security measures.

However, if you want to learn to drive a car you can learn the basic notions while the confinement lasts quietly from home. Here we show you some mobile applications that will guide you. Once you control them, you can also consult apps to detect traffic and traffic jams or even apps that will help you find out where the cheapest gasoline is sold. But first, use one of these:

-Driving School – Car and Car Simulator: This app is a virtual and portable driving academy. Despite being a game, it has all the driving rules and regulations that a driver must know and respect. With it you will learn to park in parallel, in reverse, uphill and downhill. There are more than 1,000 models of cars ranging from motorcycles, vans, and trucks that the user can choose to drive with the one they feel most comfortable with. The app has more than 280 levels to learn to drive cars without leaving home. It is available for iOS and Android devices.

-Automobile Driving Course: Not everything is practical when it comes to learning to drive, some theory is necessary. This app has different courses and workshops so that the action of driving is learned, initially, through letters. It can be downloaded on iOS and Android mobiles.

-Driving Simulator: This is a portable simulator that can be installed on Android mobiles. It works like a game, but it serves to give you basic and general notions behind the wheel. It is based on a very real 3D model to make the driving of the cars more authentic. You can have a free driving system around the city, be a taxi driver, a messenger or a food delivery man. There are traffic signs that you must respect, as well as traffic lights and, of course, other drivers.

-Dr. Driving: is a car simulator for iOS and Android. It has four versions and in them you can learn to drive on race tracks or in the city. It even has multiplayer features to interact with other users in real time.

-VialTest: is an application that contains all the exams published by the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT). This tool has been designed by driving school teachers for those who are going to take the driver’s license exam, so they can review it. It can be installed on smartphones or tablets, with iOS or Android operating systems.

-Todotest. It is one of the applications best known by users. The platform has more than 1,200 driving school tests so that users can improve their knowledge of driving and traffic regulations. Tests of various permissions can be performed. Among them, permit B (cars), permits A1 and A2 (motorcycles), or permit C1/C (truck). The app is available for Android and iOS.

-Theoretical exam car license B driving Spain DGT. This application is intended for those users who want a license to drive cars; that is, permit B. Users can take practical tests and exams with more than 4,500 questions taken from real theoretical driving exams in Spain taken in other years. The app is available for Android and iOS.

-Traffic Signs DGT Spain. As its name indicates, this application has the objective of teaching users the meaning of traffic signals in Spain. Users can take tests with questions exclusively related to traffic signs. You can know your statistics, practice, take exams, know the questions in which you most often fail, etc. The app is available for Android and iOS.

-3D driving school. This app simulates driving through a three-dimensional vehicle. As if it were a video game, the user must drive the vehicle through the streets of a city, respecting traffic regulations and using the driving controls as if it were a real vehicle. The app is available for Android and iOS.

-Spritmonitor. This platform is not exactly an app to teach driving, since it is intended for first-time drivers who have just obtained their license. The goal of this app is to help those early drivers monitor their vehicle. The app keeps track of the car’s activities, such as gasoline consumption, kilometers traveled, tire condition, amount of oil in the vehicle or if any repair is necessary. The app is available for Android and iOS.