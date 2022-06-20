Flashlight of 20 thousand lumens with the capacity to illuminate 300 meters in the dark

It is incredible the way in which man went from using fire to make his way in dark environments during prehistory, to creating an artifact such as the lantern to replace this element of nature.

Since then, this device has changed little in terms of design, but the advances achieved in the light capacity provided by this device have been remarkable, reaching great distances.

This has been shown by the last line of Tiny Monster lanterns created by Nitecore, which have been designed with the purpose of offering the user models of compact size that provide maximum power in terms of lighting.

This seems to be evident in its latest model TM20K recently launched, which has been endowed with 20 thousand lumens generated by a number of 19 LEDs installed in its structure, which make the lighting projected by this lantern reach about 300 meters. It should be clarified that this light capacity is enabled only for the Turbo mode.

Inside this flashlight has a 9,600mAh battery, which is capable of completing its charging process in a time of 4.5 hours using the appropriate power supply.

On the other hand, the duration time that this flashlight offers in Turbo mode is unknown. For him High mode (3,100 lumens) it is estimated to be 45 minutes, while for the medium mode (1,900 lumens) the illumination can last a maximum time of one hour and 45 minutes.

Also, the flashlight is included with a cover, while on the back it has a ambidextrous spade button that springs into action with the power and toggle buttons, making it easy to use the flashlight with one hand.

Taking into account the characteristics of the TM20K flashlight, it is very useful for search and rescue tasksand can also be put into service in Night activities carried out outdoors that require good lighting.

Thanks to the classification IP68 waterproofness that it has, this model can also be used in the rain, also including a cord to make it easier to transport.

Those interested in purchasing the tm20k may be able to purchase it for a price of 300 dollars.